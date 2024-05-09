Photographer’s claims against Rashee Rice laid out in police report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A Dallas police report details claims made against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, who is accused of assaulting a photographer at a nightclub.

Rice has not been arrested or charged, but the incident report, obtained by Nexstar’s WDAF lays out a clearer timeline and gives the alleged victim’s account of what happened.

The incident report says Dallas police officers went to Lit Kitchen and Lounge just after 3:30 a.m. for a “major disturbance call.”

A man told officers he was at an after-hours party at the nightclub when he decided to leave at 1:30 a.m. He said just before 2 a.m., the suspect, reported to be Rice, sent him an Instagram message asking him to come back to the nightclub.

The victim said he thought Rice wanted to hire him to take pictures and decided to drive back to the nightclub. He said when he returned, Rice asked him to look at his cellphone, where there were Instagram messages between the victim and an unidentified person.

The victim told officers while he was looking at Rice’s cellphone, Rice punched him on the left side of his face. The rest of the report is redacted, and the only other relevant detail is the victim had an apparent minor injury with swelling to his jaw.

Rice hasn’t commented about this investigation, nor have the Chiefs.

He has been charged with eight felonies in a separate case related to a high-speed crash in Dallas at the end of March involving six vehicles. He’s also facing multiple lawsuits in which victims in that crash are seeking millions of dollars.

