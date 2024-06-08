‘Photogenic storm’: Rainbow, lightning light up Florida sky

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A rainbow perfectly complemented a lightning strike on the east coast of Florida on Friday.

The drone video, captured by Greg Diesel Walck, shows what he referred to as a “very photogenic storm” on Ormond Beach.

On Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of South Florida including Boynton Beach, Wellington, and Green Acres.

Storms continued through Saturday morning, bringing plenty of rain to accompany the Florida heat.

