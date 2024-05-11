Photo of the Week: Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion

The best photos make you feel something.

Tim Shortt achieved that with his photo galleries from the arrival of the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall and the opening ceremony of the Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion.

"Since the first Vietnam and All Veterans reunion held here 36 years ago, I’ve photographed the Wall memorial and related events for just about every one of them," Tim said. "I’ve met more heroes there than I could ever count. Brevard is very privileged to have this event each year."

At the Monday opening ceremony, Vietnam and All Veterans of Brevard Reunion Chairman Doc Russo, center, with some of the members of Veterans Memorial Reunion, Inc., who will organize future reunions. They are standing in front of the 300 foot 3/5th scale Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall at Wickham Park.

