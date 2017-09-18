Photo Of Rohingya Woman Mourning Her Dead Infant Underscores Worsening Crisis

The bloodshed overtaking Myanmar’s Rakhine state forced Hamida, a Rohingya Muslim, to run from her homeland last week. She, her husband Nasir Ahmed, their two young sons and about a dozen other refugees boarded a small fishing boat crossing the Bay of Bengal to the Bangladesh village of Shah Porir Dwip, Reuters reported.

The photo above was taken when the family arrived in Teknaf, Bangladesh after their boat capsized. She survived, but Abdul Masood, her 40-day-old infant, did not.

“I rushed to the spot and found people crying over the dead body of a child,” Reuters photographer Mohammad Ponir Hossain said.

View photos Hamida is one of more than 400,000 Rohingya refugees who has fled violence in Myanmar in the last few weeks. (Mohammad Ponir Hossain / Reuters) More

Hamida’s and Nasir Ahmed’s horror mirrors ones that thousands of families have experienced in recent weeks following recent unrest in the area. The Rohingya community, an ethnic minority in Myanmar, have been persecuted for decades, but violence flared up last month after Rohingya militants attacked local police posts. Local government forces responded with a widespread crackdown of Rohingya villages across the northwest part of the country, pillaging villages, leaving hundreds dead and threatening thousands more.

More than 400,000 Rohingya people have fled Myanmar into Bangladesh. Some of the refugees have recounted the scenes of carnage they left behind in Rakhine state.

“We were all watching what the military did,” Soe Win, a 10th-grade teacher, told The Washington Post from Ukhia, Bangladesh. “They slaughtered them one by one. And the blood flowed in the streets.”

Bangladesh’s government announced Sunday that it plans to build shelters capable of accommodating 400,000 people in the next ten days. The refugees won’t be allowed outside the camps, the government said.

View photos Nasir Ahmed cradles his dead son. (Mohammad Ponir Hossain / Reuters) More

Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi has drawn international condemnation over her response to the violence, which she has dismissed as being the product of “a huge iceberg of misinformation.”

Suu Kyi is expected to address the issue on Tuesday in a televised speech to the United Nations General Assembly, which meets this week in New York. She said last week that she would not be attending the gathering in person due to the crisis.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the BBC on Sunday that the address is Suu Kyi’s “last chance” to put an end to the violence.