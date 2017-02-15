This Photo Is Making Fans Think Jana Duggar In A Courtship

There could be another Duggar courtship announcement on the horizon. A Valentine’s Day photo of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s eldest daughter Jana Duggar has some “Counting On” fans speculating she could be courting.

The photo in question was posted to the Duggar family’s official Facebook fan page on Tuesday in celebration of the holiday. In the snap, Jana, 27, is seen fawning over roses and appearing to reach for a card concealed within the arrangement. While the TLC family didn’t explain the story behind the shot, the happy smile on Jana’s face had fans guessing about her relationship status in the comments.

“Hope this means there’s an announcement coming soon,” one fan wrote. “Are they from a suitor?” another fan asked.

According to the Duggar family’s post, they celebrated Feb. 14 by having a family-wide party “celebrating love.”

“Here’s a sweet twist on Valentine’s Day!” Jim Bob and Michelle explained of the celebration. “We are having a family-wide party celebrating love....God’s love and our love for one another. Our theme is ‘We love because He first loved us!’”

Other images from the Valentine’s Day party showed new second-time parents Jessa and Ben Seewald, Joy-Anna Duggar cooking and some of the younger Duggar children enjoying dessert.

If Jana is courting, she’ll be the fifth of her sisters to do so. Jessa Seewald was the first in 2013, followed by Jill Dillard later that same year, Jinger Vuolo in 2016 and most recently, Joy-Anna Duggar. The 19-year-old confirmed she was dating former reality star and longtime friend Austin Forsyth in November.

Jana has spoken out about her desire to date in the past, revealing to TLC’s “Counting On” cameras she isn’t willing to settle. “There have been different guys come along and ask, but they haven’t been the right one. It’s just one of those things. I’m not just out to get married to the first one who comes along.”

Photo: TLC

