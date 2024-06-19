Photo Gallery: Utah celebrates Juneteenth

Chuck Wing
Robert Burch, executive director at Sema Hadithi African American Heritage and Culture Foundation, attends the University of Utah’s commemoration of Juneteenth National Independence Day in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
Utahns across the state gathered Wednesday to celebrate Juneteenth, the state and federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Although the State of Utah gave its employees Monday off, the majority of events were held Wednesday.

On X, former President Barack Obama posted “On Juneteenth, we commemorate the anniversary of the delayed news of freedom reaching the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas. Let’s keep building on the work of the generations who came before us and making sure that the arc of the moral universe continues to bend towards justice.”

Deseret News photojournalist Laura Seitz spent the day documenting celebrations in Salt Lake City. Here are her photos.

Frances Battle carries a Juneteenth flag for a flag raising ceremony during the University of Utah’s commemoration of Juneteenth National Independence Day in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Lt. Reuban Torres of the University of Utah Police Department’s Honor Guard and Frances Battle display a Juneteenth flag during the University of Utah’s commemoration of Juneteenth National Independence Day in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Emma E. Houston, University of Utah’s assistant vice president for Community Engagement, right, greets Dr. Sidni L. Shorter, executive director & CEO of the Utah Black Chamber of Commerce, during the University of Utah’s commemoration of Juneteenth National Independence Day in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Robert Burch, executive director at Sema Hadithi African American Heritage and Culture Foundation, performs an ancestral libation toast during the University of Utah’s commemoration of Juneteenth National Independence Day in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Emma E. Houston, University of Utah’s assistant vice president for Community Engagement, right, hands Frances Battle a Juneteenth flag during the University of Utah’s commemoration of Juneteenth National Independence Day in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Jeanetta Williams, civil rights activist and president of the Salt Lake Branch of the NAACP, speaks during the University of Utah’s commemoration of Juneteenth National Independence Day in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Dr. Sidni L. Shorter, executive director & CEO of the Utah Black Chamber of Commerce, speaks during the University of Utah’s commemoration of Juneteenth National Independence Day in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
A Juneteenth flag is raised during the University of Utah’s commemoration of Juneteenth National Independence Day in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
People attend the University of Utah’s commemoration of Juneteenth National Independence Day in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
People attend the University of Utah’s commemoration of Juneteenth National Independence Day in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
People attend the University of Utah’s commemoration of Juneteenth National Independence Day in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Frances Battle and Lt. Reuban Torres of the University of Utah’s Police Department’s Honor Guard, raise a Juneteenth flag for a flag raising ceremony during the University of Utah’s commemoration of Juneteenth National Independence Day in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Dr. Sidni L. Shorter, executive director & CEO of the Utah Black Chamber of Commerce, greets an attendee at the University of Utah’s commemoration of Juneteenth National Independence Day in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Don Luellen and Kevy Kev greet one another at the Salt Lake Juneteenth Celebration & Black Owned Business Expo at the Gateway in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Kirstie Weyland, left, and Kara Cordray shop at The Book Lovers Era mobile book store at the Salt Lake Juneteenth Celebration & Black Owned Business Expo at the Gateway in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. The book store’s owner, Ambir Moore, is on the right. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Diedre Matthis roller skates at the Salt Lake Juneteenth Celebration & Black Owned Business Expo at the Gateway in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Benedict Davis, 8, and his mother and brother set up their candy shop at the Salt Lake Juneteenth Celebration & Black Owned Business Expo at the Gateway in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
People attend the Salt Lake Juneteenth Celebration & Black Owned Business Expo at the Gateway in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
People shop at The Book Lovers Era mobile book store at the Salt Lake Juneteenth Celebration & Black Owned Business Expo at the Gateway in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News