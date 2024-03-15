Photo Gallery: Damage from strong Thursday night storms

PLYMOUTH, Ohio (WJW) – Strong storms swept across Northern Ohio, downing trees and powerlines and causing damage in area counties.

Plymouth was hit particularly hard, where a FOX 8 crew found damage to a property Thursday night.

WJW Photo

WJW Photo

WJW Photo

WJW Photo

WJW Photo

WJW Photo

Video shows funnel cloud in Plymouth during tornado warning

Earlier in the evening, tornado warnings were issued for Ashland, Crawford, Richland, Medina and Wayne counties, but those have since expired. A tornado watch has also ended.

We’re still waiting confirmation from the National Weather Service on whether any tornadoes touched down during the storms.

Viewers are encouraged to send any storm damage photos or video by email to tips@fox8.com.

Keep up with the latest weather conditions here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.