PHOTO GALLERY | Braille flag unveiled at 'everyone's' Flight 93 National Memorial

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – Walt Peters ran his hand across a new braille American flag Friday inside the Visitor Center at Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville.

“Ain’t this beautiful?” asked Peters, a legally blind Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War, and president of the American Braille Flag Project. “I think this is one of the blessings of my life right here.”

Peters played a leading role in getting the bronze plaque installed at the memorial through a partnership between the Pennsylvania Moose Association and the American Braille Flag Project.

Retired Staff Sgt. Walter Peters, American Braille Flag Project president, addresses attendees during the American Braille Flag presentation at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville on Friday, June 14, 2024.

The plaque features the image of the American flag, along with the text of the Pledge of Allegiance in both written words and braille – the writing system used by people who are visually impaired, featuring arrangements of raised dots that can be read through touch.

“When they come here to the memorial to see this place, they can touch this flag, and it will fill their hearts because it’s that good,” Peters said earlier during an official dedication ceremony on Flag Day.

The American Braille Flag Project’s mission is to install the flags at U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities and other locations.

Stephen Clark, superintendent of western Pennsylvania’s national parks, offered his support in the effort, announcing a plan to get braille flags placed within the next few months at the four other parks he oversees – Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, Johnstown Flood National Memorial, Fort Necessity National Battlefield and Friendship Hill National Historic Site.

President of the Pennsylvania Moose Association Jim Hudack applauds during the American Braille Flag presentation at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville on Friday, June 14, 2024.

Looking beyond the local region, Clark added: “I pledge, as I stand here in front of our incredible flag, that I am going to work each and every day, with my colleagues in leadership throughout the other 424 national parks, that a braille flag is in every visitor center across the country.”

Flight 93 National Memorial is built at the site where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, to honor the flight’s passengers and crew who fought back against hijackers.

Friday’s presentation included speeches from Randolph Cabral, founder of the Kansas Braille Transcription Institute and creator of the braille flag; Moose International CEO Scott Hart; and Ken Nacke, brother of Flight 93 passenger Louis J. Nacke II.

Nacke and Hart recalled how the passengers and crew fought back against the terrorists, preventing the plane from reaching its target, likely a high-valued government building in Washington, D.C.

Park visitors line up to take photographs during the American Braille Flag presentation at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville on Friday, June 14, 2024.

Hart evoked the final words of the Pledge of Allegiance: “Indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

“While things were unfolding, they came together – unified, indivisible – and said, ‘What’s the plan?’ … When evil comes into play, unified good will triumph over that evil. I love that ‘indivisible.’ They came together as one,” Hart said.

Nacke said putting the flag at Flight 93 National Memorial is appropriate because it is an “inclusive memorial.”

“It’s not just my memorial,” he said. “It’s just not the (National) Park Service’s memorial. This is everyone’s memorial for the United States, so what better place to place the braille flag than here for a community that has lost their sight or has limited sight? It’s fitting.”