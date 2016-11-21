Photo Gallery: 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid at the 2016 L.A. Auto Show

Body Style:

See photos of the new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid from the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show.

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid The Pacifica Hybrid partners a reduced-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 with an electric variable transmission (CVT) plus electric motor that relies on power from a 16-kWh Lithium-ion battery pack to generate an estimated 260 horsepower. The hybrid Pacifica gets up to 80 MPGe, according to Chrysler. All-electric range is 30 miles, while combined range is 560 miles, the automaker claims.

