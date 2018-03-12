This Photo of Emmanuel Macron Hugging India's Modi Gets the Royal Meme Treatment

French President Macron traveled to India for a visit with Prime Minister Modi, leading to a photo op — and a new political meme.

French President Emmanuel Macron dropped by India over the weekend for France’s first state visit to the southern subcontinent since January 2016.

He was greeted warmly by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, getting a friendly hug upon his arrival for the four-day visit. But with photographers stationed to capture every last moment of their meeting, Macron happened to emit a piercing glare in the direction of the flashbulbs at the exact time of their embrace. Now, that shot is getting the royal meme treatment, thanks to Macron’s very intense look.

This isn’t the first time that the very photogenic Macron has captured the internet’s attention, of course; his bromance with fellow world leader Justin Trudeau is the stuff of Twitter legend. Perhaps this visit with Modi, which includes a number of potential deals around solar and nuclear energy plants, will lead to even further photo ops and viral images circulating on the internet.

For now, Macron’s look is keeping commentators occupied with finding the perfect caption to describe his eerie gaze while enveloped in Modi’s signature bear hug. Is he a Lannister — or a Hindi soap opera villain? Here are some ideas.

Season Finale cliffhanger ending shot. pic.twitter.com/CtWMRggPlI — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) March 11, 2018

The Lannisters send their regards!! — Nishant (@nishant0511) March 11, 2018

Macron being greeted by Modi at the airport like...”hey Trudeau, looks like I’ve won this round of the World Woke Bae contest”. pic.twitter.com/npJ761k1aD — Danica McLellan (@danicamclellan) March 9, 2018

The ending of Michael Jackson's Thriller — Atharv Pare (@Atharvp) March 11, 2018

Monday waiting for us be like. pic.twitter.com/tD8bpMJcX0 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 11, 2018

Plot twist.... Macron will suddenly show his vampire teeth and bite the unsuspecting neck.. — HomosapienX (@fallenhero24) March 11, 2018

He is frank underwood.. just talking to the cameras.. pic.twitter.com/ZGmvJ6dELh — jinen doshi (@jinendoshi) March 11, 2018