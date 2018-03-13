Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and a Life Size Chocolate Bunny Inevitably Memed Itself

Donald Trump Jr. has a habit of going viral, whether it’s for Twitter typos that become “dank” memes, or for his latest photo opp with an unexpectedly inquisitive chocolate bunny.

Trump Jr. was visiting Sarris Candies, a candy factory in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, during a campaign stop, when a well-placed journalist snapped a photo of him apparently giving an in-depth interview to a group of life-sized chocolate bunnies.

Andrew Rush, a journalist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, posted the photo on Monday, Tweeting: “This is the danger of campaigning at a candy factory”.

This is the danger of campaigning at a candy factory. #PA18 pic.twitter.com/omssQlvAF1 — Andrew Rush (@andrewrush) March 12, 2018

The image has, inevitably, taken off on social media. See a selection of the takes below.

Gotta get that chocolate bunny vote. pic.twitter.com/21dcB03QF3 — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) March 12, 2018

When you definitely didn’t take a meeting to dig up dirt on Marshmallow Peeps pic.twitter.com/9lonlrVBc6 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 12, 2018

In the next photo, Putin eats his way out of the Trojan bunny pic.twitter.com/Cdcyxjucd7 — Ashlee Vance (@valleyhack) March 12, 2018

“If it’s what you say, I love it. Maybe later in the spring.” pic.twitter.com/BhF3nfjcLW — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 12, 2018

Later on Monday, Trump Jr. addressed the meme with a Tweet of his own, retweeting Rush’s original Tweet and quipping: “The chocolate rabbit gave a hard hitting interview and was delicious afterwards.”

The chocolate rabbit gave a hard hitting interview and was delicious afterwards. https://t.co/OGiBFNEIc5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 12, 2018

The President’s eldest son was visiting Sarris Candies alongside Rick Saccone, the Republican congressional candidate for the special election in Pennsylvania’s 18th District on Tuesday.

Last month Trump Jr. tweeted out a typo that seemed designed to go viral, when he misspelt “darkness” as “dankness”, as he attempted to refer to the Washington Post slogan “Democracy Dies in Darkness”.