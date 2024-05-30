Phone outages across Iowa impacting MercyOne facilities

May 30—Earlier today, MercyOne discovered inbound calls to MercyOne facilities across Iowa, including MercyOne Siouxland, North Iowa, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Oelwein, Des Moines, West Des Moines, Dubuque, Newton, and Centerville Medical Centers would not go through, and callers received a busy signal

"We have been diligently working with phone service providers to resolve this issue," says a news release issued by MercyOne spokesperson Todd Mizener. "The problem is reportedly due to water issues in a switching center in Des Moines, which could also be impacting cell towers."

Patients needing to schedule an appointment can do so online. Patients needing to cancel an appointment can reach MercyOne via the Contact Us form at https://www.mercyone.org. The facilities continue to provide all care. In case of emergency, do not hesitate to go to the emergency room or call 911.