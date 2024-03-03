Phone charger sets basket of clothes on fire in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A phone charger cord set a basket of clothes on fire at a Montgomery County home on Saturday Night.

Officials with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service encountered a light haze and smoke at a house in the 19900 block of Drexel Hill Circle in Montgomery Village. There, smoldering clothes were found in a basket with an overheated charger.

Over 2,000 Pepco customers without power in DC, Hyattsville

Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for the department, said the fire was extinguished and there were no injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.