Phoenix's yearly campfire ban is on the horizon as hot, dry weather approaches

The end of campfire season in the Valley is approaching, with two of Arizona's yearly fire bans set to commence on May 1 in the city's natural parks and mountain preserves.

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department's annual open fire ban will go into effect the same day as the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation's annual fire ban.

According to Phoenix, the ban includes smoking and charcoal fires due to the Valley's combination of low humidity, increased temperatures, excessive dry vegetation and frequent high winds in the spring and summer, which pose an extreme fire threat.

Where does the ban apply?

According to the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department, the ban applies to Camelback Mountain, Deem Hills Recreation Area, Lookout Mountain, Papago Park, Phoenix Mountains Park and Recreation Area, Phoenix Mountains Preserve, Phoenix Sonoran Preserve, North Mountain Park, Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area and South Mountain Park/Preserve.

The ban does not apply to the city's flatland parks.

What does the ban include?

Open wood charcoal fires.

Propane or gas grills may be used but only in established picnic areas.

Smoking outside of enclosed vehicles.

Fireworks.

Amid the ban, the city also advises people who smoke in their car to use extreme care with all smoking materials and dispose of items only in their vehicle's ashtray.

The city also allows residents whose properties border preserve lands to clear dry shrubs, brush, and grasses, as well as trim dead branches from trees, within a 10-foot strip of land that serves as a "buffer zone" for brushfires.

According to the Parks and Recreation Department, people living adjacent to the city's preserves should also inspect irrigation lines and pool back-flush hoses to prevent water leakage into the preserves, which can lead to unnatural vegetation growth.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix's yearly campfire ban is on horizon as hot, dry weather starts