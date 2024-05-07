Phoenix's newly created police civilian review board is already a toothless mess

Phoenix’s elected leaders adopted its civilian review board for police accountability and did a good amount of hand-wringing over a provision about who qualifies to serve.

Or, more precisely, who doesn’t.

To what end is debatable.

And largely overblown.

In approving the civilian review board, a last-minute amendment by a council member bans anyone who has filed a legal claim or lawsuit against the Phoenix Police Department.

Police interests already defanged the board

Mayor Kate Gallego then narrowed the instances to claims and litigation relating to police use of force, in-custody deaths or incidents with police resulting in serious injury.

Supporters said the amendment is needed for fairness. Given that people with law enforcement experience (and their relatives) cannot serve on the civilian review board, the argument goes, neither should those who have taken legal action against the police department.

Apparently, no one told the City Council majority that the city — and law enforcement — had already won.

The civilian review board is largely toothless.

Its role is advisory, to review disciplinary cases Phoenix Police coduct of its own officers and render its opinion whether the investigations were done with thoroughness and fairness.

Phoenix further limited the board's potential

That’s because the state Legislature defanged such boards of more meaningful authority, including that of independent investigative powers.

In 2022, GOP lawmakers passed legislation requiring entities that investigate police misconduct, recommend or impose discipline be made up of mostly law enforcement personnel from that same agency.

What limited authority remained with the Office of Accountability and Transparency — where the civilian review board will now be housed — was further reined in by Phoenix officials themselves.

The office’s inaugural director, Roger Smith, sparred with city leadership over his role so much that it erupted into a public spat leading to his resignation early this year.

The (only) good news: In Roger Smith's resignation

He complained about city executives’ micromanagement and hypersensitivity, including the city withdrawing a job offer to the in-house counsel, his second-in-command, claiming it was done to undermine the office.

Civilian review should give police critics a voice

City Council members insisted that civilian review board members be freed of bias, real or perceived, and that is all well and good.

But the board isn’t happening in a vacuum.

Part of its appeal is to cast a skeptical eye on Phoenix Police, including its Professional Standards Bureau, which critics say shields officers accused of misconduct from accountability.

In that vein, the board provides a voice, elevates it even, for the disaffected and disenchanted in the communities that have troubled interactions with police.

The ban could freeze out leaders or members of community action groups whom reformists may want to install on the nine-member civilian review board.

Would individuals such as civil-rights attorney Benjamin Taylor, who has sued the police department on behalf of clients, be excluded from serving? Or former public defender and Black Lives Matter Metro Phoenix advocate Jamaar Williams?

Most power now lies with pro-police forces

Organizer Jacob Raiford speaks to the crowd during a rally against police brutality at Cesar Chavez Plaza at Phoenix City Hall on Washington Street in downtown Phoenix on April 15, 2021.

As is, Mayor Gallego — who’s widely viewed as an institutional leader who backs the blue — has the power to appoint the board members.

Does anyone believe she’ll choose a lot of unabashed anti-police activists? (Before you answer, consider the forces she marshaled to unseat community activist and bigtime police critic Carlos Garcia in last year’s runoff election for District 8.)

In addition, board members have to be approved by a supermajority of the City Council.

That’s six votes every prospective member would need to secure.

No small order.

Nix the restriction and help build trust

Having one or two people who have brought legal action against the department may bolster the credibility of the civilian review board as much as they'd hurt it.

Regardless, their past conflict with police would be front and center, and the public will have no trouble discerning their perspective or motivation.

City Council member Kesha Hodge Washington was right to raise concerns about approving the ban on short notice without a lengthier discussion. She voted with the majority, so that she could potentially revive the provision for reconsideration.

The City Council should do away with the restriction.

Especially if the exercise of a civilian review board is to build greater trust in Phoenix Police with untrusting communities.

Reach Abe Kwok at akwok@azcentral.com. On X, formerly Twitter: @abekwok.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix just turned its new civilian review board into a joke