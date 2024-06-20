Phoenix woman arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, abusing kids with zip ties and handgun

Phoenix police arrested a woman on Tuesday on suspicion that she kidnapped and abused three juveniles with zip ties and weapons.

Police were called to an apartment complex near Indian School Road and Interstate 17 on Monday after three kids knocked on the door of a home and claimed a woman, later identified as 33-year-old Sarah Canez, had restrained and abused them, according to court documents.

The resident reportedly observed zip ties on the kids and injuries on their hands.

The kids said Canez placed bags over their heads and threatened them with a gun and a knife and hit them with other objects, according to court records. In interviews with police, the kids said Canez told them she would "kill them."

Police searched Canez's residence where they found a handgun and zip ties, court records show.

Canez was charged with 12 counts of crimes against children and multiple counts of assault and kidnapping.

Her bond was set at $250,000.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police arrest woman on suspicion of kidnapping, abusing kids