Phoenix weekend weather expected to dip slightly after record-breaking temperatures

Phoenix residents can expect slightly cooler temperatures this weekend as the National Weather Service excessive heat advisory expires Friday night following the area’s hottest day of the year recorded so far.

While Phoenix reached a record-breaking high of 113 degrees on Thursday, National Weather Service meteorologist David Trampp said Phoenicians could take a breather heading into the weekend.

Friday's high did not beat out the daily record of 115 degrees for June 7, set in 1985.

Heading into the weekend, the area’s excessive heat warning, which went into effect Wednesday morning, expired on Friday evening. Residents could expect slightly cooler temperatures with a high of 110 degrees on Saturday, 107 degrees on Sunday and 105 degrees on Monday.

Temperatures were expected to climb once again on Tuesday, with a chance of surpassing 110 degrees by mid-week.

The Tucson area could expect a cool off into the weekend, with a high of 105 degrees on Saturday, 101 degrees Sunday and 102 degrees Monday, National Weather Service meteorologist Gary Zell said.

In Flagstaff, residents could see winds of up to 25 miles per hour over weekend, National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Klimowski said, with temperatures dropping to the mid-80s on Saturday and an 80-degree high expected on Sunday.

How to stay safe in the heat

The weather service recommended avoiding spending too much time outside during triple-digit-degree temperatures. When outdoors, frequently hydrating and finding shade when possible can prevent heat injury.

Here are some other tips from the Arizona Department of Health to stay safe in the heat:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings.

Contact the Arizona Department of Health Services at 602-364-3118 or visit an air-conditioned cooling center in your area. Locations of cooling centers can be found on the ADHS Heat-Related Illness page.

Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Limit outdoor activity, especially during the hottest part of the day.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors and do not forget children or pets in hot vehicles.

Drink more than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar while outside.

Make sure your family, friends and neighbors are drinking enough water.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Expect a triple-digit cool down in Phoenix this weekend