Phoenix temperatures will sit below triple digits this week

Temperatures Sunday and throughout next week will sit just below triple digits with sunny weather and clear skies, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas around Phoenix will experience warming temperatures for Mother's Day on Sunday. The high of 95 degrees will peak around 5 p.m. Temperatures will dip down to 70 degrees during the night.

Humidity will stay around a low of 16% with no predicted precipitation.

Continuing through the beginning of next week, highs will range between 96-98 degrees and will accompany wind between 5-15 mph through Wednesday. Wind gusts could reach up to 20 mph at night

No precipitation is expected for the week.

Take a look at the highs and lows of the week, according to the NWS:

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 95 and a low around 70. Southeast wind will gust 5-10 mph through the night.

Monday will be sunny and mostly clear with a high near 98 and a low near 71. Southeast winds of 5-10 mph during the day will become southwest winds at night.

Tuesday will be sunny and mostly clear with a high near 98 and a low around 70. Southeast winds of 5-15 mph will become west in the afternoon and could reach 20 mph.

Wednesday with be sunny, breezy and partly cloudy with a high near 96 and a low around 71. Winds of 5-15 mph will move west in the afternoon and southwest at night potentially reaching 20 mph.

