Phoenix takes steps to streamline building permit approvals. Here's how

Getting a building permit in Phoenix could get easier, according to the Phoenix Planning and Development Department, which proposed new methods for streamlining approvals.

The city plans to target seven areas to better serve the community and develop ways to measure the plan's success.

A report on the proposal, forwarded to the City Council, follows seven listening sessions the planning department held.

Jackson Moll, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona, thinks the plan was an important first step following the city’s listening sessions. His only concern is how long the approval process is.

“The issues with how long it takes to get projects approved and the challenges builders face in getting through the process are not new,” said Moll. “We have had many discussions with the city on these topics over the years and I thought city planning did a good job in their presentation of summarizing those issues.”

From 2020 to 2021, there were a total of 47,977 permits issued with 99% being completed in the target turnaround time of 24 hours. From 2022 to 2023, there were a total of 47,737 permits issued with 97% completed in the target turnaround time of 24 hours.

Coming to Phoenix: Churchill owner aims to build 325-foot tower and market in downtown Phoenix

After holding the listening sessions, the city determined people wanted a clearer understanding of who to contact and who does what in the department. People wanted to know who knew how to properly engage with customers, and they sought more consistency in addressing conflicts in approval plans.

The city pinpointed seven action areas, calling on the planning department to:

Update processes, including walk-ins being welcomed and returning to in-person zoning adjustment hearings.

Modify plan review and permit requirements to, among other things, simplify site plan requirements for certain projects.

Enhance collaboration such as annual listening sessions and reporting to the City Council.

Deploy new tools and resources such as coming up with a new guide on high-rise development.

Educate customers on submittal and review processes and train new city team members on how to engage with customers.

Update zoning ordinances and codes and review the 2024 International Code Council for adoption in 2025.

The report also outlines three areas that will lead to the plan’s success. First is having enough dedicated time for education, second is achieving adequate resources and third is conducting a staffing study with the budget research department.

In their presentation, city planning staff highlighted areas where they are measuring the success of their plans. These areas include:

Reviewing turnaround times and staff time.

Statistical reports on submittals and approval.

Secret shopper and response audits.

Customer satisfaction surveys.

Mayor Kate Gallego expressed her enthusiasm in continuing to take steps toward moving this plan ahead.

“This is important for a variety of reasons, I appreciate the commitment for this to be an ongoing process,” said Gallego.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Getting a building permit in Phoenix might become easier