Phoenix reaches first 90-degree temperature of 2024

Phoenix hit its first 90-degree day this year on Thursday just before 1 p.m.

At 12:51p.m., the National Weather Service confirmed Phoenix hit 90 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

Gabriel Lojero, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, said it is typical for Phoenix to reach its first high of 90 degrees around this time. Last year, the valley also saw its first 90-degree temperature on April 11.

"Very late March, last few days of March into early April. Getting our first 90-degree day on April 11 is not too far from where we typically see it," Lojero said.

Will temperatures cool back down?

Phoenix's earliest 90-degree day in the last 30 years was February 17, 2016. The latest 90-degree temperature was on April 26, 1995.

Though temperatures will remain hot throughout the weekend, a cooldown will bring temperatures back down to the 80s and potentially upper 70s, according to Lojero.

"After a couple-of-days stretch of 90 degrees plus ... we are gonna cool back down again," Lojero said.

The reason for the cooling temperatures? A low-pressure dry system will come across the desert later this weekend into early next week, Lojero said. When there are areas of high pressure, temperatures can be expected to warm up, when there is low temperature, temperatures can be expected to cool down.

When will Phoenix hit 100 degrees?

Based on the current weather pattern, it is likely the valley will not see 100 degrees until the end of this month, according to Lojero.

The average first 100-degree day is not until May 2nd.

"Don't be surprised if we have to wait till the first week of May to see our first 100-degree temperature," Lojero said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: First 90-degree temperatures of year in Phoenix