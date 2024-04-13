Phoenix police release videos showing stabbing, shooting of officers

Phoenix police released surveillance footage on Thursday that captured a stabbing and separate shooting of officers that took place in recent weeks.

Lt. James Hester presented the videos, saying that the footage showed how quickly the situations escalated.

"The violence in our community is real," he said.

An officer the department has not identified was stabbed April 7 in the neck while trying to remove John Liddell, 33, from a QuikTrip convenience store near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

Body camera video shows the officer attempting to get Liddell to provide identifying information as Liddell walks out of the store.

As Liddell reaches the door, the officer puts his hand on Liddell's shoulder. The video shows Liddell, police said, turning around and attacking the officer.

Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Phil Krynsky said he could not comment on whether the officer's actions were in accordance with department policy because the investigation is ongoing.

Two QuikTrip employees jumped on Liddell and restrained him until backup arrived, police said.

Hester said the department would formally recognize the two employees for restraining Liddell.

"They saved this officer's life," said Sgt. Mayra Reeson.

The officer was recuperating in the hospital, Reason said. He was expected to make a full recovery.

About a week earlier, on March 29, another officer was shot in a parking lot near 35th and Southern avenues in Phoenix. Officer Harold Boswell was working security when someone alerted him to a robbery.

Surveillance video shows a blurry group of figures surrounding a car. Hester described the group as an armed robbery in progress. The video also showed a distant figure, identified by police as Boswell, shining a light on the group before being shot. Boswell is seen falling to the ground.

Boswell was released from the hospital and was recovering at home, police said.

Police announced the arrest of one adult and two minors in this case on Monday.

Reach the reporter miguel.torres@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Surveillance videos show stabbing, shooting of Phoenix officers