Phoenix police officer fired before acquittal on sex assault charges drops lawsuit against city

A Phoenix police officer who was fired after allegations of on-duty sexual assault — but who sought to clear his name through a civil lawsuit filed against his former department after he beat the charges — has dropped his claims against the city.

Sean Peña filed a voluntary dismissal of his case against the city of Phoenix and the former police Chief Jeri Williams on June 4.

A federal judge in April had already dismissed several other complaints against Phoenix, Williams and a police detective. In a ruling, the judge said a detective did nothing wrong by presenting the case against Peña to a grand jury. The judge also said that Peña did not file his lawsuit in a timely fashion.

That ruling left alive only one claim in Peña’s lawsuit against the Phoenix police defendants. The judge said he did not dismiss that claim because the city didn’t mention it in its motion.

Juries found Peña not guilty of sexual assault charges in two trials held in Maricopa County Superior Court in 2022.

Peña filed his lawsuit last August. But the case did not stay on the federal court docket long.

Besides the Phoenix police, Peña filed suit against the prosecutors from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office who took the case to trial. But, in December 2023, Peña filed to dismiss his case against the prosecutors.

He also filed a lawsuit against the Rev. Jarrett Maupin, an activist who held news conferences with one of the accusers, bringing media attention to the case. Peña also named in his suit an associate of Maupin whom Peña said brought the case to Maupin's attention. Peña filed to dismiss the case against Maupin and his associate in January.

Peña had claimed the firing and criminal charges were part of an effort by the Phoenix Police Department to burnish its reputation as it faced scrutiny from federal authorities. The U.S. Department of Justice announced it would investigate the department for potential civil rights violations in August 2021.

Peña was fired in July 2020, one month after a grand jury charged him with seven felony counts related to alleged sex crimes. His attorney, Sean Woods, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Peña, who became an officer in 2017, argued the case in the court of public opinion when he filed the lawsuit. He held a news conference outside his attorney’s office. Days before that, he sat for an interview with The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com. In that interview, he said the lawsuit would be his “vindication.“

The lawsuit did not include a dollar figure for damages. But it mentioned that Peña would have had several years ahead of him on the force and could have retired with a pension.

The only remaining defendants in the case are the women who accused him of sexual assault. The court docket does not show any further hearings or motions scheduled in the case.

Two of the three women whom Peña filed a complaint against have not responded with filings of their own. The third woman filed a reply to the complaint in December indicating she was representing herself in the manner. But a mail sent to her since then was returned as undeliverable, according to court records.

Reach the reporter at 602-444-8473 or richard.ruelas@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Fired Phoenix police Officer Sean Peña drops lawsuit against city