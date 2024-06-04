Phoenix police identify 27-year-old man officers fatally shot during armed robbery call

Police identified the robbery suspect officers fatally shot Sunday afternoon near a central Phoenix park.

Joshua Main, 27, was shot after he raised a gun as officers pulled out of their vehicles in an alley while he was on a motorcycle, police said.

Main was a suspect in response to a call about an armed robbery at about 2 p.m. near 13th Street and Palm Lane, according to police. He was hospitalized before his death, police said.

There were no reported police injuries.

Aside from Main, law enforcement has shot at least 28 people in Maricopa County so far this year, according to information from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Of those 28, eight have been from Phoenix police gunfire.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police ID man fatally shot during robbery as Joshua Main