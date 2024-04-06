Phoenix police officer arrested in connection with FBI investigation

The Phoenix Police Department issued a statement Friday on the arrest of one of its officers in connection with an ongoing FBI investigation.

The news release stated the department took "immediate action upon learning of the investigation due to the gravity of allegations."

It was not made clear by Phoenix police what the allegations were.

A "disciplinary process" was initiated including the firing of the officer, according to the news release.

"We hold ourselves to the highest standards and understand that incidents like this can erode public trust," the release stated. "We are committed to rebuilding that trust through our actions and ongoing dedication to serving and protecting our community.

Police said they are cooperating with the FBI and any information regarding the investigation will come from them.

