Phoenix Police Department fires officer involved in fatal shooting of Ali Osman

The Phoenix Police Department on Wednesday announced that it fired an officer involved in the death of Ali Osman, who was shot after throwing rocks at officers in 2022.

Jesse Johnson, who had been with the department for at least four years and was paid just over $80,000 in 2023, lost his job after his behavior connected to Osman was determined to be inconsistent with department policy. The department did not provide details on the policy violation.

Osman, a 34-year-old from Tucson, had been visiting friends in Phoenix on September 24, 2022. Police said they found him near 19th and Glendale avenues throwing rocks at traffic, and he struck a police car.

The department named Johnson and Brennan Olachea as the officers who were involved in the shooting.

One officer was heard in a body camera recording saying, "Let's get this (expletive) now," before driving to Osman's location.

Olachea remains with the department in an administrative role, according to the Sgt. Mayra Reeson.

"His part of the incident remains under investigation," she said in an email.

The decision to fire Johnson "was not made lightly but was done after careful consideration of all the facts," a statement emailed by Sgt. Robert Scherer said. "The Phoenix Police Department must hold its employees to the highest standards, conduct and accountability."

In November, Phoenix settled a legal claim brought by Osman's family out of court for $5.5 million.

Quacy Smith, the attorney representing the Osman family after Phoenix police officers shot and killed Ali Osman for throwing rocks at them, organizes his paper before beginning remarks during a news conference in the Smith & Green law office in downtown Phoenix on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Quacy Smith, the family's attorney, said the firing was surprising but the right thing to do.

"Authority should not be given without accountability, and the city's decision is about accountability," Smith said.

He also criticized Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell's decision last year not to file criminal charges in Osman's death.

Interview of Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in Phoenix on March 7, 2024.

In explaining her decision at the time, Mitchell said the case hinged on whether the decision to shoot Osman could be justified under self-defense laws or laws governing the use of deadly force by law enforcement.

"Osman had a rock in his hand, ready to throw it directly at the officer when the officer made the decision to shoot," Mitchell said. "And that decision was a reasonable one based on the force that Mr. Osman had used against them and was continuing to use."

Mitchell stood by her decision in responding to the news of Johnson's termination Wednesday.

"The administrative investigation by the Phoenix Police Department that was announced today was concerning whether the officer violated department policy. The criminal case reviewed by my office involves whether we could prove beyond a reasonable doubt to a unanimous jury that a crime was committed. Those are two very different considerations," Mitchell said in a statement.

Smith said Mitchell should have allowed a grand jury to decide if this case could go to trial.

"Mitchell hijacked the process," he said. "I'm not saying there would have been a conviction, but at least let the process play out."

Reach the reporter at miguel.torres@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix fires police officer involved in fatal shooting of Ali Osman