Phoenix police arrest man suspected of killing motorcyclist while driving drunk

Phoenix police arrested a man suspected of manslaughter on Sunday afternoon after police say he caused a collision that killed a motorcyclist while driving drunk.

Documents said 32-year-old Eladio Hernandez was preparing to make a left turn from his apartment complex near 27th and Orangewood avenues at around 4:23 p.m. when the motorcyclist struck his truck. Responding firefighters declared the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

Documents said responding officers noticed the smell of alcohol on Hernandez, who admitted to drinking prior to the incident and later blew a blood alcohol level of .0199%. Hernandez told officers he didn't see the motorcyclist and suspected the motorcyclist was speeding.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into jail on one count of manslaughter and is being held on a $250,000 bond. His next scheduled court hearing is April 29 in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Mesa: Police investigate possible drowning after body found in canal

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix man suspected of killing motorcyclist while driving drunk