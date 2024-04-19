Phoenix police arrest man suspected of 2014 shooting death while he was 15

Phoenix police arrested a man on Tuesday after responding to a trespassing call that led officers to locate a man officials say is tied to a 2014 murder.

Officers responded to an abandoned property near Larkspur and 29th drives at around 8 a.m. where they found 25-year-old Iram Quintana.

Sgt. Robert Scherer, a department spokesperson, said officers had previously responded to the area of Ninth Avenue and Mountain View Road on Sept. 23, 2014, at around 1:40 p.m. where they found a man lying dead with a gunshot wound. Investigators later identified Quintana, who was 15 at the time, as the main suspect and believed he fled to Mexico.

"A warrant was issued for his arrest as Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Office assisted in trying to locate Quintana with no success," Scherer said.

Police booked Quintana into jail on one count of second-degree murder where he's being held on a $200,000 bond. His next court hearing is on April 23 in Maricopa County Superior Court.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police arrest man suspected of 2014 murder when he was 15