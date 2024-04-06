If Phoenix is planning to secretly anoint its next councilman, it better think again

Marcelino Quiñonez abruptly resigned his legislative seat, presumably to pursue a more lucrative Phoenix City Council appointment.

The problem with that? He appears to be constitutionally ineligible for the appointment — at least to anyone who can read the state constitution.

“No member of the legislature, during the term for which he shall have been elected or appointed shall be eligible to hold any other office or be otherwise employed by the state of Arizona or, any county or incorporated city or town thereof. This prohibition shall not extend to the office of school trustee, nor to employment as a teacher or instructor in the public school system.”

But let’s first unravel how we got here and why is important to discuss this now — and not wait until Tuesday’s scheduled council vote on it.

Did Phoenix already hand-pick Quiñonez?

Phoenix City Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari is running for Congress. She finally resigned on March 28 from her District 7 seat, which covers parts of downtown and the southwestern portion of the city.

Chatter spread that Quiñonez would be appointed to replace her. On April 4, Quiñonez resigned from his seat in the House of Representatives, immediately raising questions over his eligibility to pursue the council seat.

As of Friday, he hadn’t submitted his name for consideration and didn’t return calls seeking comment. So far, the only one who has filed to be considered for Ansari’s seat is Carlos Galindo-Elvira of Chicanos por La Causa.

Galindo-Elvira said he will not seek election and would only serve in the interim.

I’m not advocating for either of them.

This isn’t a seismic appointment that would shift city politics one way or another. Democratic Mayor Kate Gallego has and will continue to have ironclad control of the city.

This decision needs a transparent debate

What I’m advocating is for an open and transparent discussion about eligibility and who’s best to serve the district in the interim.

There’s no reason for the city to jam through this appointment, especially without answering such important legal questions.

How are we supposed to trust a process where nobody is speaking publicly and when apparently it is an open-secret that Quiñonez already has the appointment in the bag — even before submitting his name?

Dan Wilson, Phoenix’s communications director, declined to say what legal advice the city attorney provided council members on the appointment.

The city attorney may have a strong opinion either way. But the problem is we, the public, don’t know what it is. And by the time we find out on Tuesday during the council meeting — if at all — it’ll be too late to weigh in.

Residents of District 7 deserve better than this.

We’ve known for nearly a year that Ansari would vacate her seat. At the very least, residents of District 7 deserve full transparency over who will represent them.

