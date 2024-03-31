Phoenix PD data shows decrease in crime
Data from the Phoenix Police Department shows that there has been a decrease in crime. The department's crime reduction plan targets the most violent offenders.
TKO? No contest? Decision win? Chris Weidman's latest win was a weird one.
Griner re-signed with the franchise that drafted her No. 1 overall and committed to supporting her return home from a Russian prison.
Improve the look of puffiness, dryness and more with this cult-fave moisturizer.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
The Tigers are feeding off Johnson's infectious energy and are now just one win from a return to the Final Four.
This problem-solving gadget takes the hassle out of getting your drawers and closets organized.
"It made me feel like they desecrated my mom’s and dad’s headstone on their grave."
AT&T says 7.6 million current customers were affected by a recent leak in which sensitive data was released on the dark web, along with 65.4 million former account holders. As first reported by TechCrunch, the company has reset the passcodes of affected accounts.
Tesla has a plan to fend off cheaper competition from China with a $25,000 electric car. But first it has to overhaul a 100-year-old manufacturing process pioneered by Henry Ford.
Kim Mulkey wasn't surprised the article published shortly before Saturday's game vs. UCLA.
The Sweet 16 continued on Saturday on the women's side and two teams punched the first tickets to the Final Four on the men's side.
Don't miss the discount on this powerful sucker with over 167,000 fans.
As tax day approaches, parents of high school athletes with social media and NIL deals need to make sure that the IRS doesn’t come for their children’s assets.
Scores bargains on top brands like Apple, Insignia, Bissell and more.
Nelson's North Dakota hometown isn't just isolated. It’s the only city for 90 miles in any direction with a Walmart, an Applebees or a McDonald’s.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Kate Devlin is a lecturer in AI and society at King's College London. The author of "Turned On: Science, Sex and Robots," which examines the ethical and social implications of tech and intimacy, Devlin's research investigates how people interact with and react to technologies -- both past and future.
We talk with Alfonso Albaisa at the New York International Auto Show about Nissan design. More variety, as well as "charming" cars are on the docket.
Save over 60% on these moisture-proof, breathable, stackable space-savers that 14,000+ shoppers go bonkers over.
After publicly chronicling her own challenges with traditional diets for decades, the cultural icon is now celebrating the emergence of breakthrough drugs like Ozempic.
Nutrition labels are packed with information, but knowing how to read them and what to look for can help you choose healthier foods.