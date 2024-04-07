Phoenix officer stabbed at gas station, was expected to survive

A police officer was stabbed early Sunday morning at a gas station, but was expected to survive his injuries, according to Phoenix police.

Police said Sunday that the officer was treated on scene for minor injuries and then transported to the hospital where he was still recovering.

Just after 1 a.m., police said an officer from the Black Mountain Precinct responded to a trespassing call at a gas station near 17th Avenue and Bell Road. Police said the officer was told by an employee they wanted a man who was inside of their property.

Officials said the officer told the man he was no longer allowed to be on the property and escorted him to the exit. The man then pulled a knife "and violently attacked the officer," according to police.

Police said employees who were in the store rushed to the officer and "fought" with the armed suspect. Police said they were able to subdue the man until other officers arrived and took him into custody.

“I am so grateful that our officer injured last night is stable and recovering in the hospital. This is thesecond Phoenix officer who has been violently attacked in a week. I refuse to let this become thenorm. It is unacceptable and the community should be outraged," said, Interim Phoenix Police ChiefMichael Sullivan.

The officer was still in the hospital recovering from his injuries Sunday afternoon. Police said the suspect would be booked on multiple felony charges once he was released from the hospital for reasons unrelated to the stabbing.

