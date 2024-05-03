Phoenix officer indicted on two counts involving child pornography

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Phoenix police officer on multiple charges that involved receiving and possessing child pornography nearly a month after his initial arrest.

Federal prosecutors announced in April that 41-year-old Alaa Bartley was arrested on one count of knowingly receiving child pornography and one count of knowingly possessing child pornography.

Officials said Bartley communicated with a woman between August 2020 and February 2022 with whom he shared a sexual interest in children. Bartley apparently used a fake name with the woman, yet identified himself as a police officer and showed his face to her.

Court documents say FBI forensic examiners later accessed a "secure folder" on Bartley's phone and found over 49,000 images and 700 videos, many of which were classified as "child sexual abuse material."

The indictment also alleges that Bartley tried to take sexually explicit pictures of a 15-year-old girl in a bathroom in 2019 and from December 2023 to April 2024, tried to coerce a minor into engaging in sexual activity.

Officials said the woman was charged separately in Michigan.

Court documents showed a federal grand jury has since indicted Bartley on numerous charges, including eight counts of knowingly receiving child pornography and three counts of knowingly distributing child pornography.

Knowingly receiving child pornography carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years, along with a fine of up to $250,000. Knowingly possessing child pornography has a maximum sentence of 10 years unless the child is under the age of 12, in which case the maximum sentence is 20 years.

Attempted coercion and enticement of a minor carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix officer indicted on multiple counts involving child pornography