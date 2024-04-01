Phoenix: No new spending next year. Here's how to weigh in

Phoenix is proposing no new spending for next year's operating budget, instead planning to set aside surplus money to weather future hardships expected after state actions cut city revenue.

"It's a budget that ... gives us a fighting chance as we look ahead," City Manager Jeff Barton said.

The $2 billion budget includes an $80 million one-time surplus that Budget and Research Director Amber Williamson said was leftover from last year. Barton suggested the council leave the funds unallocated because new projections show a $92 million deficit in the fiscal year starting July 2025 and a $31 million deficit the following year. The fiscal year starts July 1 and ends June 30.

The deficits were projected after the state ended residential rent tax collections starting in January 2025 and after the state underestimated the cost of passing a flat income tax.

The $80 million set aside would be used to help Phoenix preserve existing programs, like parks and library services, and open projects on schedule that voters approved in the November General Obligation bond election, Williamson told City Council at a policy meeting March 19.

The $2 billion general fund budget pays for ongoing programs like public safety, parks, libraries and human services. It is separate from the city's infrastructure budget.

The city will host 11 community budget meetings in person and two virtual meetings in early April, where the process and decision making will be laid out and the public can weigh in. Spanish translation and interpretation will be provided.

Here's what you need to know.

Community Meetings:

Tuesday, April 2 at 6 p.m.: Combination virtual and in-person at Phoenix City Council Chambers at 200 W. Jefferson Street.

Thursday, April 4 at 6 p.m.: Devonshire Senior Center at 2802 E. Devonshire Avenue

Thursday, April 4 at 6 p.m.: Steele Indian School Park at 300 E. Indian School Road

Friday, April 5 at 8 a.m.: DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North at 10220 N. Metro Pkwy E.

Saturday, April 6 at 10:30 a.m.: Combination virtual and in-person at City Council Chambers at 200 W. Jefferson Street. (Bilingual)

Monday, April 8 at 6 p.m.: South Mountain Community College at 7050 S. 24th Street.

Wednesday, April 10 at 6 p.m.: Maryvale Community Center at 4420 N. 51st Avenue.

Thursday, April 11 at 8:30 a.m.: Sunnyslope Community Center at 802 E. Vogel Avenue.

Thursday, April 11 at 6 p.m.: Desert West Community Center at 6501 W. Virginia Avenue.

Monday, April 15 at 6 p.m.: Shadow Mountain Senior Center at 3546 E. Sweetwater Avenue. (Bilingual)

Tuesday, April 16 at 6 p.m.: Maryvale Community Center at 4420 N. 51st Avenue.

Budget adoption schedule:

April: Public budget meetings will take place throughout the city and online. (See above)

May 7: Barton will propose his budget.

May 21: City Council will make a budget decision.

Taylor Seely covers Phoenix for The Arizona Republic / azcentral.com. Reach her at tseely@arizonarepublic.com or by phone at 480-476-6116.

