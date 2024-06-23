Phoenix neighborhood rocked again by vandalism after Juneteenth swastika spray-painting

Following racist vandalism on Wednesday, which coincided with Juneteenth, Phoenix police were investigating additional property damage on Saturday that also had a "bias element" in the same minority-majority neighborhood.

The Juneteenth overnight incident involved spray-painted swastikas and the N-word on vehicles, residents had reported. On Saturday, several homes in the same area experienced further criminal damage to vehicles, with one case determined to be a "bias in nature" crime, police reported in a news release. Of the six incidents on Juneteenth and the three on Saturday, nine vehicles were damaged, with seven of these incidents having "a bias element," police added.

The neighborhood's ZIP code is 58% Hispanic, 10% Black and 2% Native American, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau estimates. The Juneteenth holiday is observed to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S.

Neighborhood resident Chris Horak's truck was vandalized with spray-painted profanity and the N-word on Saturday, he said in an interview with The Arizona Republic. The 55-year-old public school teacher said that on Wednesday he had found four swastikas in red spray paint along with a variation of the racial slur spelled out on his vehicle.

"It's disappointing, upsetting," Horak said on Saturday, adding he was frustrated about how his neighbors were again facing hate-inspired vandalism.

"It in some ways it's weird and scary, but in other ways, it's like, what a weird and cowardly move to do this in the middle of the night and it's just gross and, I don't know, across the board it's awful," neighborhood resident Celeste Murtagh told The Republic on Thursday about the first incident, which she had reported to police.

The original incident spurred reactions from multiple community leaders, including Karen Hardin, president of the Maricopa County NAACP branch. Hardin, in a Friday statement to The Republic, said the vandalism is an "infectious disregard for individual differences and is contrary to our democracy."

Phoenix City Councilmember Laura Pastor, whose constituency includes the neighborhood affected by the vandalism, stated on Friday to The Republic that she is "committed to ensuring the perpetrators are fully held accountable."

The Republic asked police what bias occurred in Saturday's incident.

"At this time specifics about these incidents remain part of the ongoing investigation. If and when more can be released, I will update the media advisory," Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Rob Scherer said in an email.

Anyone who has surveillance footage in the area or any other relevant information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.

To remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS​​ (948-6377) or, for Spanish, 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).

