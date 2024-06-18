Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego endorses congressional candidate Andrei Cherny

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has picked a favorite in the Democratic primary for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District.

Gallego has endorsed Andrei Cherny, an entrepreneur and former chair of the Arizona Democratic Party.

The endorsement is a win for Cherny as he seeks to distinguish himself in a crowded race without an obvious frontrunner. Gallego is one of Arizona’s highest-profile Democrats and has handily won every city race in which she has run.

Cherny is among the six Democrats hoping to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., who is widely seen as one of the most vulnerable incumbent Republicans in Congress.

Cherny and Gallego have known each other for two decades, the mayor said in an interview. They both worked in Arizona politics in the early 2000s, and have maintained a friendship. Both are Jewish and Gallego has held family celebrations at Cherny’s home.

“He helped my son learn how to roller skate,” Gallego said.

The endorsement adds to Cherny’s star-studded list of supporters that includes former President Bill Clinton, for whom Cherny once worked for as a White House speechwriter; former Arizona Attorney General Terry Goddard; and a number of senior advisers to Clinton.

Congressional District 1 candidate Andrei Cherny gives an opening statement while debating fellow Democratic candidates at BitFire Studio in Phoenix on May 15, 2024.

It is one of the biggest endorsements in the race so far.

Former broadcast journalist Marlene Galán-Woods landed the support of Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. Doctor and former state Rep. Amish Shah, D-Phoenix, has the backing of a long list of his former colleagues in the Arizona Legislature. Wall Street veteran Conor O’Callaghan has been endorsed by several sitting members of Congress.

Gallego said Cherny’s track record is what sets him apart from the other candidates.

“There is a great pool of candidates who are all much better on the issues than David Schweikert. Andrei’s done the work,” she said.

“Everyone is pro-choice, but Andrei has helped his employees get access to health care. They all believe climate change is a challenge, but I’ve worked alongside Andrei planting trees in Phoenix to make a difference.”

Cherny co-founded a green banking company that aims to put customers’ money to work for the climate. Though the company has come under media scrutiny, and more recently become the subject of a federal investigation, for allegedly misrepresenting its eco-friendly claims.

Gallego said the regional negotiations over Colorado River water was another consideration when making her endorsement. She said it’s a complex area where an individual member of Congress can make a big difference.

As a lawyer and skilled communicator, “Andrei is the best positioned to represent us well in that incredibly important negotiation,” she argued.

She said she will help knock doors for Cherny and will reach out to her supporters to rally support behind him.

Because there are so many candidates in the race, several with impressive fundraising and campaign operations, it has been difficult for election observers to predict who has the best chance of winning. At a recent debate it was Galán-Woods who took the most heat from her rivals, a sign that they see her as a frontrunner.

“Kate Gallego has combined a big vision and real results in her time as mayor of Phoenix and so I am honored to have earned her endorsement for my campaign for Congress,” Cherny wrote in a statement to the Arizona Republic.

“I look forward to the opportunity to partner with her on creating high-paying jobs, building new housing, and making Arizona 'the Solar State.'"

Early voting for the July 30 primary begins on July 3.

The 1st Congressional District spans northeastern Maricopa County, including north-central Phoenix, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley.

Laura Gersony covers national politics for The Arizona Republic. Contact her at lgersony@gannett.com or 480-372-0389.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego endorses Andrei Cherny for U.S. Congress