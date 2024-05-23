Phoenix Mayor Gallego launches 2024 re-election bid focusing on economy, sustainability

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego kicked off her re-election campaign Thursday morning, asking voters to give her four more years to work on the city's economy, sustainability, parks and public safety.

In a video announcement, Gallego touted the progress Phoenix has seen under her leadership, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company coming to the city, Arizona State University building a medical campus downtown and ongoing efforts to improve homelessness and heat resilience efforts.

Gallego was first elected mayor in November 2018 in a special election that filled a vacancy left by former Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton, who resigned to run for the U.S. House of Representatives. Gallego won the election for her first full term in 2020, making Thursday's announcement the mayor's third time running for the position.

She was previously elected to the City Council in 2013 as the representative for District 8, which encompasses parts of downtown and south Phoenix. She drew support by campaigning for a more environmentally friendly and urban city and enhanced public transportation.

The election is Nov. 5. There are also races for Phoenix City Council seats in Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7. If successful, Gallego will serve her final term from 2024 to 2028.

Taylor Seely covers Phoenix for The Arizona Republic / azcentral.com. Reach her at tseely@arizonarepublic.com or by phone at 480-476-6116.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego launches 2024 re-election bid