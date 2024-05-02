Phoenix man sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for attempting to hire hitman to kill ex-wife

A Phoenix man was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in federal prison after admitting to attempting to hire a hitman to kill his ex-wife in order to retain full custody of their two children, authorities announced Wednesday.

Court documents stated 44-year-old Ali Joseph and the woman finalized their divorce on Feb. 17, 2021. Joseph contacted a person who turned out to be a confidential source with the FBI on May 9, 2022, whom he told he wanted custody of his daughters for religious reasons and believed his wife wanted custody for tax purposes. He added that he wanted her to die in an accident.

Documents stated Joseph continued speaking with the FBI source for months through methods that varied from in-person, phone calls and an encrypted messaging application.

Documents stated that on July 13, 2022, Joseph met with the source and said he refused to give the children to his ex-wife because he believed she was an "apostate" and he wanted to raise them "on the right path."

Documents added that Joseph asked the source whether his wife could be hit and killed by a vehicle but later changed the method to having a hitman disguised as a homeless person who would stab her in the neck in what would appear to be an attempted robbery as Joseph believed she could potentially survive being struck by a car.

Maricopa County Superior Court issued a decision on Aug. 1, 2022, granting Joseph and his ex-wife joint decision-making authority and equal parenting time. A day later, Joseph made an encrypted call with the FBI source who asked him whether he had made a decision to "paint the apartment" which referred to the plan to kill the ex-wife.

Joseph responded "Yes, yes I reached the decision" before asking the source to return to Arizona to further discuss the plan in-person, documents stated.

Documents stated the two met on Aug. 15, 2022, and Joseph told the confidential FBI source that he could pay them $3,000 for the killing with a $1,000 deposit. Joseph asked that the killing take place while he was with his father so he would have an alibi.

Court documents stated the source then called an individual whom Joseph believed to be a hitman who actually was an FBI employee. When the individual asked about when the killing should occur, Joseph gave hand gestures to the source to have the killing done within 15 days, after which the person on the phone accepted the terms of the plan, which involved waiting for her at her workplace before stabbing her in the neck.

Documents stated that Joseph and the source met the next day where Joseph gave him $1,000 as a down payment and two pictures of his ex-wife along with her vehicle information and both home and work addresses.

On Aug. 19, 2022, authorities said Joseph messaged the FBI source that his divorce attorney notified him that his ex-wife had filed additional paperwork with the court and asked that they complete the "video project" — meaning the plan to kill her — as soon as possible.

Documents added that the source told Joseph they provided the money and identifying documents to the hitman. Joseph asked the source to notify him when the killing was complete by sending him a funny photo or short video and to have the hitman destroy the identifying documents afterward. Details surrounding Joseph's arrest were not immediately available.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that Joseph was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty last December to one count of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder for hire.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix man sentenced to 8.5 years; tried to hire hitman to kill ex