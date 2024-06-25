Phoenix man arrested on suspicion of beating German shepherd puppy to death

A man was arrested and booked on one count of animal cruelty on Monday after police say he stomped his puppy to death.

Police responded to an injured animal call around 10:30 a.m. on June 24, near Indian School Road and 20th Avenue. Upon arrival, the apartment complex manager told officers that residents had reported a dead dog near the complex gate, court records stated.

According to court records, the complex manager had surveillance footage showing a man, identified as Anthony Reynolds, aggressively stomping on the dog several times and hitting it three times with a large wine bottle. The record noted that the dog yelped in pain but made no further noise after the first strike of the bottle.

Police spoke to Reynolds' roommate, court documents showed, who said Reynolds was drinking alcohol that morning. The roommate left and returned home to find Reynolds and the dog missing, records stated, and later heard squealing from outside.

The roommate saw Reynolds holding on to the complex gate while high-kicking the dog, court records stated.

Officers found the dog, which appeared to be a German shepherd puppy, with injuries to its mouth and head area, blood coming from its mouth and its right eye appeared to be injured, court documents said.

The Arizona Humane Society animal medical technician confirmed the dog appeared to be a puppy.

Reynolds was arrested just before 1 p.m. and later booked on one count of animal cruelty. According to court documents, Reynolds said he acted in self-defense after the dog tried to attack him and bit him.

