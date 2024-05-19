Phoenix library turned kids away for story time. Aren't they a priority?

I am writing this letter regarding the programs, or lack thereof, at Phoenix libraries.

I bring my grandchildren to the library weekly for story time, and the library we attend relocated the teacher who did this program with our kids. He was great! Since they moved him, we have had several people who come and go; no consistency.

I decided to try another library. This library had no room for my two grandchildren, ages 1 and 2, for their story time. Other people were turned away as well.

It seems to me that if the program is this well attended, there should be some response from the library system to accommodate all who wish to attend.

I wish you could have seen the faces of my littles when they were told they had to leave without doing music and movement class. Turning children away from a library is counterintuitive to the goal of these programs.

I, too, have a senior father who used to attend programs for adults at the library. Since COVID-19, these programs have all but disappeared in his area.

It seems to me that customer service is lacking in some of the city’s libraries, as there is little for adults to do as well.

It is time to get them back.

Reine Laschen, New River

No excuse for that I-17 closure

Mr. Steve Elliott, an Arizona Department of Transportation spokesperson, commented in The Arizona Republic on the unnecessary Mothers’ Day mess caused by ADOT’s decision to start the Interstate 17 pavement improvement project this past weekend.

He “acknowledged that some people might have been frustrated by the closures occurring during a holiday like Mother’s Day, but maintained the improvements were necessary to ensure vital roads were well-maintained.”

Mr. Elliott, would you be frustrated if it took you more than two hours to get from Anthem to Stetson Hills?

Yes, the project is desperately needed. Yes, we recognize that typical overnight closures will be required.

But it’s hard to believe that a two-day delay in starting the project would have mattered. Especially since north Valley residents have waited years for relief from the tire damage and numbing noise caused by the crumbling rubberized asphalt on that stretch of I-17.

We expect that closures will happen every weekend between now and who knows when. We also expect that ADOT will do a better job planning those closures and detour routes.

But please, give us a break for Independence Day and Labor Day weekends.

Roger Willis, Anthem

Arizona doesn't help poor students

Thanks to Arizona Republic reporter Madeleine Parrish for reminding us again that “Vouchers go to wealthy families at highest rate.”

The big Republican lie is that the Empowerment Scholarship Program allows students to opt out of poorly performing schools. Those who are disproportionately taking advantage of the ESA program are in wealthy school districts.

What Parrish did not mention is many private schools have increased their tuition, making it more difficult for parents of modest means to enroll in a private school, even with a voucher. There is little accountability for how those vouchers are being spent.

The Arizona Republic recently reported that Arizona ranks 49th among 50 states and the District of Columbia in spending per pupil. Arizona is $5,000 per pupil below the national average.

Arizona is also among the worst for access to preschool programs. Only 4% of Arizona 4-year-old students attend a state funded program, compared to the national average of 35%.

The gap between those of modest means and the wealthy in funding education continues to widen.

You cannot have a robust economy without a well-educated workforce. Nor can you have a democracy without an educated citizenry.

Gary McGrath, Gilbert

Electric school buses are a win-win

Because I follow the adoption of electric vehicle technology all over the United States, I read with great interest your article on Phoenix’s new electric school buses.

As the article notes, battery-powered school buses have multiple advantages. The reduction in climate-warming carbon emissions is the first that comes to mind. Even if charged with electricity generated by burning fossil fuels, electric buses emit far less greenhouse gas.

Second, electric buses have lower lifetime costs. Yes, the upfront outlay is greater, but when you factor in reduced fuel and maintenance costs, electric vehicles quickly come out ahead.

Finally, do we really want our kids breathing dirty diesel exhaust that causes asthma and other respiratory diseases? Electric buses produce zero emissions.

You can thank the federal Environmental Protection Agency for making this possible. By the way, this program and many other important initiatives by the EPA will be quickly eliminated if the GOP gains power in Washington this November.

Fredrick Hewett, Cambridge, MA

Critic makes Kwok's point on judges

Catherine Sigmon from Civic Engagement Beyond Voting recently wrote a Your Turn column criticizing columnist Abe Kwok for writing about “open season” on judges that will appear on November’s ballot.

Rather than making her own point, she inadvertently does a wonderful job supporting what Mr. Kwok wrote. She states that her organization provides “Arizona voters critical information about judges …,” and she writes about judges interpreting the law, mostly referencing the recent Arizona Supreme Court decision on abortion.

She sides with the two justices that voted against upholding the 1864 abortion ban, yet never tells why those two justices were legally correct or the four justices who voted differently were legally incorrect. She goes on to criticize judges in general who likely rule differently than she would want.

Looks to me like Civic Engagement Beyond Voting does not provide critical information about judges. They only provide an opinion and want to target judges based upon their opinion.

I’ll stick with the judicial recommendations of groups that provide a review based upon a judge’s legal performance.

Tom Dominick, Scottsdale

