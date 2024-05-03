Phoenix homeless shelter campus needs water bottles and more. How to help

Phoenix's largest shelter campus is hosting a collection drive every on the first Saturday of the month, May through September, to collect water and other vital seasonal needs for the unhoused population.

From 9 a.m. to noon, residents can stop by the Key Campus to drop off supplies. The organization, in a statement in April, said it would need an estimated 120,000 bottles of water every month through September.

Keys to Change Development Director Steve Davis called Phoenix summers a "life-or-death situation" and said, “We want to have enough water for people experiencing homelessness on the Campus.”

Local homeless experts and city officials have long asked Phoenix residents to donate to organizations instead of handing out food or other resources directly to individuals experiencing homelessness.

“People mean well when they give to someone who is unsheltered, but that often encourages them to stay outdoors and away from services that can help end their homelessness," said Rachel Milne, director of Phoenix's Office of Homeless Solutions in 2023. "By working with established service providers, it helps create connections that can change people’s lives.”

The 13-acre Key Campus, formerly called the Human Services campus, includes 15 non-profit organizations that are currently assisting 900 individuals in ending their homelessness.

What you need to know about giving

Key Campus is asking for:

Water bottles

Electrolyte powdered drink packets

Sunscreen

SPF lip balm

Solid grey bandanas

Sun hats

Baseball caps

Sunglasses

Insulated water jugs (half-gallon preferred)

Cooling wraps

Towels

Where to go:

The collection location is near the Harrison Street Gate at 1300 W. Harrison St. (Access is off 15th Avenue just north of the railroad tracks)

When to go:

9 a.m. to noon, every first Saturday of the month, starting May 4 through September. Future dates: June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7.

Taylor Seely covers Phoenix for The Arizona Republic / azcentral.com. Reach her at tseely@arizonarepublic.com or by phone at 480-476-6116.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix homeless shelter campus needs water bottles for the summer