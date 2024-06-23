Phoenix hits record highest daily low temperature 3 days in a row

Phoenix broke its record for the highest daily low temperature for the third day in a row, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency said the city recorded a low temperature of 91 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Sunday morning. That's 10 degrees warmer than normal for this day of the year, and it beat out the previous all-time high daily low temperature for June 23.

NWS spokesperson Ryan Worley said record high daily low temperatures were also recorded Saturday and Friday, another indication of just how hot this summer is slated to be in the Phoenix area.

"It's the highest for this particular date. The previous warm low was 89 degrees set back in 2016," he said. "But it's also the third day in a row that we've set a record warm low. Both yesterday and the day before the low temperature was 92, which were both also record warm low temperatures."

Worley added that the record warm low temperature, regardless of date, is 97 degrees, which was set last year on July 19.

Arizona heat: 6 heat-related deaths recorded in Maricopa County this year; more being investigated

Sunday's temperature is supposed to peak at 106 degrees sometime this afternoon. There's a chance for thunderstorms tonight.

That heat is expected to climb to 108 degrees Monday, then to a weekly high of 111 degrees Tuesday. There's a "slight chance" Phoenix could get more thunderstorms Wednesday, according to NWS.

Reporter Sam Kmack covers Tempe, Scottsdale and Chandler. Follow him on X @KmackSam or reach him at sam.kmack@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix breaks records with new highest daily low temperatures