Phoenix hit its 1st 100-degree temperature, but for less than 10 minutes

Phoenix hit its first 100-degree temperature today around 3 p.m. according to the National Weather Service.

Katherine Berislavich, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said a temperature of 100 degrees was recorded at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport at 3:10 p.m. today. The temperature went back to 99 degrees by 3:20 p.m.

If you are not looking forward to 100-degree weather, you may just be in luck. Temperatures are expected to slightly cool down for the rest of the week.

A high of 95 is forecast for Monday with temperatures cooling all the way down to a high temperature of 81 degrees on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1st 100-degree temperature of the year hit Sunday