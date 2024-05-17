Phoenix gets new flights to these 2 popular beach destinations. Here's where you can fly

American Airlines is adding more flights from Phoenix to Mexico.

The airline with the largest flight capacity at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will expand the frequency of two routes to Mexico, it said on Thursday, May 16.

The move was part of a larger announcement of expanded service in Latin America and the Caribbean on its winter 2025 schedule. American introduced new routes to these regions out of Philadelphia, New York City and Charlotte, North Carolina, while expanding service on popular routes across the nation.

American's most recent new route between Phoenix and Mexico was the nation's first nonstop flight to Tijuana, which began flying in February.

American Airlines new Phoenix-Mexico flights

American Airlines is increasing its daily service between Phoenix and these destinations in Mexico:

Cancun: Two daily nonstop flights starting Nov. 5.

Puerto Vallarta: Three daily nonstop flights starting Nov. 5.

Right now, American flies once daily between Phoenix and Cancun and twice daily between Phoenix and Puerto Vallarta.

Why is American Airlines adding flights to Mexico?

American said adding and expanding service connecting the U.S. with Latin America and the Caribbean is designed to give customers more choices for warm weather getaways.

"Customers will have more reasons to choose American than ever before for nonstop fun in the sun this year," Brian Znotins, American’s senior vice president of network and schedule planning, said in a statement. "We are excited to continue growing our network to the region with more flights this winter to the Caribbean and Latin America than any other U.S. carrier ever."

American said its 2024-25 winter schedule would include 11% more departures and 10% more seats than their "record-setting" 2023-24 schedule.

More new flights from Phoenix

Travelers who prefer mountains to beaches can consider American's new route from Phoenix to Provo, Utah.

And American isn't the only airline expanding its service this year. JetBlue plans to increase flights to the East Coast from Phoenix, while Alaska Airlines is adding flights between Phoenix and Portland, Oregon.

Michael Salerno is an award-winning journalist who’s covered travel and tourism since 2014. His work as The Arizona Republic’s consumer travel reporter aims to help readers navigate the stresses of traveling and get the best value for their money on their vacations. He can be reached at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @salerno_phx.

