Phoenix Fire Department evacuates neighborhood, school after car crashed into gas main

A neighborhood and a nearby elementary school were evacuated Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into a gas main in Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department issued an evacuation for a half-mile radius around the situation near 27th and Northern avenues. Washington Elementary School, located within blocks of the reported incident, was evacuated out of an "abundance of caution," Phoenix Fire Capt. Shaun DuBois said.

The school was evacuated to nearby Palo Verde Middle School where families could pick up their children, Washington Elementary administrators said in a statement Monday.

"Those kids are safe and everyone is being taken care of," DuBois said.

Phoenix and Glendale hazardous materials specialists evacuated buildings, laid hose lines and donned protective equipment, fire officials said at the scene. The gas main was on the northwest corner of the intersection, according to fire officials.

"This is a high-pressure gas line. So it does require some diligence, some time, some effort to safely shut this off," DuBois said.

Firefighters and road crews block Northern Avenue just off Interstate 17 in Phoenix on April 15, 2024, after a car crashed into a gas main, causing an evacuation of the nearby area.

There were no injuries to report as a result of the gas main leak, DuBois said. As a result of the vehicle collision, two patients were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Further details were not immediately available.

"The leak from the ruptured gain main has been secured at this time," Phoenix fire officials posted around 1:45 p.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The road closure will continue to remain in place as crews will be working in the area indefinitely."

At around 2:45 p.m., authorities reopened west and eastbound Northern Avenue, but 27th Avenue remained closed in the area immediately north of Northern.

Crews were likely to be working into the evening as heavy machinery such as a backhoe and industrial vacuum truck were at the scene still surrounded by dozens of police and firefighters.

The scene of a three vehicle crash that caused a gas main to leak at the intersection of 27th and Northern Avenues on Monday.

Hazardous materials teams from Phoenix and Glendale have metered buildings in the surrounding area and have not found any detectable levels of gas, Phoenix Fire also posted on X.

Pam Kistner's house is only blocks away from where a vehicle hit the gas line. "When this happened there wasn't any sirens, it was just a matter of authorities coming in and taping everything off and they rerouted all the traffic, and anyone outside they told to go inside," said Kistner.

"There was an accident like maybe three vehicles, and there was a pickup truck right where the gas line was and first I heard the noise of the impact and then a really loud forceful rushing noise for more than an hour, I was worried because there weren't any helicopters or nothing."

"I just started closing all my windows and doors and hoping for the best and now it's really, really quiet," said Kistner.

Sonya Burciaga lived in the area near the evacuation and had her commute drastically extended due to the road closures.

"It's impacted me having to walk a longer distance, way more of a pain," said Burciaga.

