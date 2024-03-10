Phoenix family pleads for help bringing trans victim's killer to justice: 'Not fair'

A traditional Mexican meal the night of New Year’s Eve marked the last moments Marcos Lugo’s mom spent with her eldest child. Lugo died two hours after the clock struck midnight Jan. 1 in a south Phoenix hit-and-run crash.

The 43-year-old Lugo was assigned the male sex at birth and went by he/him pronouns while regularly presenting as female and identifying as trans. Lugo’s family suspects he was targeted for being gender-nonconforming.

"He was (a) very lovable son," said Sandra Larriva, Lugo’s 61-year-old mother, as she began to weep.

Larriva and her surviving children were urging those who may know the person or persons who took Lugo’s life to come forward so an arrest may be made.

"They destroyed the whole body of him. It is not fair. He’s not a bad guy," Larriva said as she sobbed.

Reward set for information to make an arrest

After dying at about 2 a.m., Lugo was found lifeless in the middle of East Broadway Road near South Eighth Place. Lugo was seen on video surveillance being chased by an individual the night he died, one of the victim’s sisters said police told her. The sister said witnesses told her Lugo was pleading for bystanders to help.

"Knowing that he was in fear while we were all in separate places, some bringing in the new year, is very traumatic to us," said the sister, Kassandra Lugo, 29. "We wake up every day hoping that we do get news."

The family has not ruled out that the reason for which he was hit was the women's attire he was sporting, including a short-length pink dress. Marcos Lugo previously said he had been assaulted for being trans, including two attacks that broke his jaw.

Kassandra Lugo said police told her they had questioned someone in connection with their investigation into Marcos Lugo’s homicide. The family knows of no charges filed in the case. Detectives on the case could not be reached Friday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

Since people were leaving the nearby Federico’s Bar & Pool Hall as it closed, the family said they think there may have been someone who saw something.

A flyer from the crime-solving nonprofit Silent Witness was promoting an up to $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with knowledge of the case was asked to call 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Anonymous tips could also be made at silentwitness.org.

Family members said police have informed them Lugo was accidentally struck by multiple vehicles after a black Ford F-150 appears to have purposely hit him following a fight near the Casa de Licores liquor store.

Marcos Lugo’s body was found draped in a fur coat his mother had lent him to shield him from the early morning winter cold. His family fears the coat’s black color combined with New Year’s fireworks smoke under a dark sky led to at least one other vehicle accidentally striking him.

Mom supported female gender expression

Lugo had an affinity for the feminine since childhood, his family shared.

"I know since he was little," Larriva said about Lugo’s gender identity, smiling as she remembered seeing him as a sensitive 8-year-old brushing the hair on the Barbie dolls of a female cousin he was close to. "I love him. If he want to be like that, I'm approving whatever he do."

By 13, Lugo grew his hair long and went to school dressed in girls' clothing. He was dressed as a female in a family photo at 16. The family emphasized how they fully supported Lugo’s gender expression, including their late father.

Lugo also went by Kitty Monroe. "A passion for fashion" and a "face full of art," sister Brissa Lugo, 30, has written about Marcos as Kitty. Marcos would don thrift shop finds, wigs of different shades and apply makeup of blues, purples and greens.

"For all my life I knew him to go back and forth" between male and female expressions, Brissa Lugo said in an interview. "It was an everyday thing, but then he would have moments where he would just want to be comfortable because it's a lot of work to be dressing up every day."

And Lugo helped sisters Brissa and Kassandra, both cisgender women, with tapping into their own femininity. Kassandra Lugo said she had long lived as a tomboy and had begun feminizing her wardrobe.

"He always reminded all of us that we are beautiful," Kassandra Lugo said.

Victim had plans for new year

Brissa Lugo said their mom’s memory sometimes fails her due to early stages of dementia. Memories of Marcos Lugo’s tenderness, from baby to adult, remain vivid for Larriva, however.The matriarch has difficulties doing a lot of what she did while raising her children. Marcos had provided care for Larriva, often bathing and dressing her. She misses the sunny side-up eggs and oatmeal Marcos Lugo regularly prepared her for breakfast.

Larriva said she has had trouble coping with Marcos Lugo’s death and recently had a diabetic episode that led to a hospitalization for a week and a half. The family has rallied together to ensure she continues to receive the care she needs.

She "knows that we love her and we're here and we’re all going through the same thing she's feeling," said Kassandra Lugo, her primary caregiver.

That last night Larriva saw Marcos Lugo, the two cooked a big pot of menudo just as she always made for the family on New Year’s Eve. They sat down at the dinner table, each enjoying a bowl of the spicy soup before Lugo headed for the door.

"I’ll be back in a little bit," Lugo told Larriva the last time they saw each other.

The family planned to meet up for New Year’s Day. They did, but only upon hearing of Lugo’s death.

Lugo was looking forward to 2024. Lugo, who had struggled with substance abuse for years, relied on alcohol to ease social anxiety, the family said. Gender-specific rehabilitation facilities would force Lugo to live in all-male spaces that were discomforting for a trans person who leaned into female gender expression, they added.

The family recalled how Lugo was once entering rehab but immediately left the facility after being rejected for being trans. A worker cited the organization’s religious beliefs.

At one point, Lugo completed two months of sobriety. In trying to break free from addiction, Lugo had stopped socializing with people who Brissa Lugo said would cast doubt on recovery efforts. But insecurities brought on by their naysaying would reel him back into old habits, she said.

Still, Marcos Lugo promised the family that the new year would bring sobriety.

"He doesn’t have the opportunity anymore to get sober," Kassandra Lugo said, her voice catching.

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on X, formerly Twitter: @jrgzztx.

