Phoenix extends interim police chief's tenure while potential oversight looms

The Phoenix City Council unanimously voted to extend interim police Chief Michael Sullivan's contract for another year while the city searches for a permanent replacement.

Sullivan told The Arizona Republic in an email that he looked forward to working with the department for another year while it continues to work on enhancing policy, accountability and training.

"Serving as Interim Chief of the Phoenix Police Department is the honor of my life," he said.

If Phoenix does not find a new chief, Sullivan's contract allows the city to extend his stay for another year.

The department has gone without a permanent police chief since Jeri Williams retired in the summer of 2022.

Sullivan took over the Phoenix Police Department in September 2022, a year and a month after the Department of Justice announced an investigation into policing in Phoenix.

The Justice Department released its investigative report earlier this month and found that Phoenix police used excessive force, discriminated against people of color, treated people with behavioral health issues improperly, violated the rights of people living on the street, restricted the rights of protestors and failed to adjust policing tactics with children.

Phoenix has yet to respond to the Justice Department's findings, which may result in federal oversight of the Police Department. City leaders were supposed to discuss the federal report in a closed session on Tuesday.

Sullivan came to Phoenix from the Baltimore Police Department, where he was deputy commissioner of the compliance bureau. The bureau worked with the Justice Department after it found Baltimore's police violated civil rights. Sullivan's familiarity with working with the Justice Department was part of the reason Phoenix hired him.

Before the vote, Mayor Kate Gallego thanked Sullivan for his leadership during a "very complicated time."

This is Sullivan's second one-year contract extension. Wednesday's vote extended Sullivan's stay until Aug. 31, 2025.

