Phoenix DOJ report: US Department of Justice expected to announce findings

The U.S. Department of Justice appears ready to release its investigation of the Phoenix Police Department, nearly three years after the probe began on Aug. 5, 2021.

The DOJ investigation came after a headline-grabbing stretch of police shootings and several incidents that drew national attention and sharp criticism of Phoenix police from activists and city officials.

The federal agency said it would focus on five areas: use of force by Phoenix police officers; retaliatory activity by Phoenix police; discriminatory policing on the basis of race, ethnicity or disability; violation of the rights of individuals experiencing homelessness; and Phoenix's systems and practices for responding to people with disabilities.

US Department of Justice to hold news conference

The U.S. Department of Justice will hold a virtual news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday regarding a civil rights matter related to Phoenix.

The federal agency is expected to reveal what it has learned in its yearslong investigation of the Phoenix Police Department. Findings could lead to a court order binding the city to the DOJ for years to come.

Since the investigation began in 2021, the city has handed over roughly 180,000 documents, more than 22,000 body-worn camera videos, 20 terabytes of data and 200 emergency 911 calls to the feds. As of February, DOJ officials conducted more than 130 interviews with city employees and participated in 200 hours' worth of Phoenix police ride-alongs.

Meanwhile, city leaders have long expressed frustration over the investigation. In January, they formally asked the DOJ if they could reform the police force on their own — taking federal recommendations into account but not tethering the city to costly oversight from a judge or independent monitor.

