This Phoenix district isn't teaching controversial history. It's teaching kids to think

A tiny elementary school district covering a blue-collar, minority neighborhood behind Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has found itself at the center of a national debate over race in education.

You wouldn’t know that by walking into the 500-student David Crockett Elementary School.

The Black, Hispanic and Native American students in kindergarten through fifth grade are busy trying to get up to standard in basic subjects, a task made difficult by the reality that more than 90% of them come from economically disadvantaged households.

Still, “the home of the Bears” has become a target of Tom Horne’s rampage against critical race theory.

“Students should be taught … that race, an accident of birth, is irrelevant to anything,” the state education superintendent has said. “I am open minded about almost all political issues, but this belief is in the marrow of my bones and not subject to the slightest compromise.”

Balsz never adapted '1619 Project' for its classes

Horne has claimed that the Balsz Elementary School District has adopted CRT into its curriculum by adapting the controversial “1619 Project,” a sweeping work of journalism that traces U.S. history to the start of slavery, showing how racism in the past has affected policy, practice and people in the present.

Educators, however, say that never happened.

“As I see it, it comes down to some of how history is taught,” said Todd Schwarz, president of the Balsz district school board, sitting on a bench near the Crockett playground.

“We did consider, at one point, having someone come in and talk to teachers about ‘The 1619 Project,’ which was a very interesting historical study. It’s not a perfect history. No history is. … The idea was ‘How do we incorporate some of what we’re reading here into our lessons?’

“It turned out, after one professional development session, that it didn’t seem like it was going to work for an elementary school district.

“We stopped it; we dropped it. But there’s a ghost on the internet that keeps popping up when you Google the Balsz Elementary School District. ‘Oh, the 1619 Project.’ ”

Horne uses critical race theory to drive a wedge

A fifth-grade student takes notes during a history lesson in Skyler Atterbom's class at Crockett Elementary School in Phoenix on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

The controversy starts with the very definition of CRT.

Horne has called the 5-year-old 1619 Project “the primary source” for teaching CRT, which “has distorted the meaning of the previously attractive word ‘equity.’ To proponents of critical race theory, it means distributing benefits by racial percentages, rather than by individual merit.”

That’s not what educators at Balsz say.

“From my perspective, critical race theory is something that was initiated decades ago as a theory that leans into the philosophies and understanding of giving a voice to those who don’t usually have a voice in research,” said George Barnes, superintendent of the Balsz district.

“I think over the last 10 years, there’s been some pretty hot conversation on what CRT is, and the misnomer that giving kids a space to learn more about themselves and more about our country is going to cause some sort of negative feelings in the community, overall.”

Horne uses critical race theory: To drag us backward

Schwarz, a politician, says it more plainly.

“What I see is conservatives using the term ‘critical race theory’ to just drive a wedge,” he said. “It’s a phrase that they use to drive a wedge between teachers and families, between schools and families, between white people and Black people, quite frankly.”

How the district teaches history on race

Fifth-graders answer questions in Skyler Atterbom's history class at Crockett Elementary School in Phoenix on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Educators in districts like Balsz say they can’t function without bond and override elections to pay competitive salaries and improve schools. But such measures won’t win support if administrators don’t have trust.

It feels like that’s the point for conservatives like Horne, so desperate to cling to power that they’ll distort history and ruin futures to pull it off.

To be sure, “The 1619 Project” is a massive collection of historical essays that are far over the head of most any fifth-grader.

Horne: Schools teach critical race theory under different names

But it didn’t come up in Skyler Atterbom’s class, where fifth-grade students were learning about Reconstruction, a period of advancements following the Civil War before the vicious snapback of Jim Crow.

Atterbom showed a short NBC News Learn video on YouTube about the Freedman’s Bureau, which legalized marriages, reunited families and brought Black literacy rates up from nothing (it was illegal to teach slaves to read or write) to about 30%, in part by establishing schools such as Howard University in Washington, D.C.

By 1872, historically Black colleges and universities had granted about 1,000 degrees, but the programs that provided a vital bridge between slavery and citizenship were unpopular among white people. The bureau’s funding was cut drastically following Lincoln’s assassination, leading to its disbandment.

“I think the goal with that is to let the kids think for themselves and teach them how to tackle challenging topics in a respectful and thoughtful way. And that’s all I try to do,” Atterbom said.

Students are taught to share ideas with respect

For Atterbom, it’s not about teaching kids what to think, it’s about teaching them how to think and to share their ideas in a respectful and thoughtful way, starting with listening.

“If I’ve done my job right, they’ve learned to communicate and write more effectively,” he said. “And then also, more importantly to me, to communicate to each other more effectively.

“That’s why at the beginning of every class, I emphasize when we share ideas, I want you to repeat what the person in front of you said first. It’s a learning process … There’s adults who don’t know how to do that. So, if I can teach them that as an 11-year-old, I’ve done my job.”

For Horne, race is “irrelevant to anything.” History says otherwise. Either way, terms like “1619 Project” and “CRT” were absent from Atterbom’s class.

Still, students in the Balsz district, right behind the airport, are trying to fly under the radar and ignore the noise surrounding a national debate over race in education that has noting to do with students and everything to do with conservatives clinging to power.

Reach Moore at gmoore@azcentral.com or 602-444-2236. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @SayingMoore.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix school teaches history, not critical race theory