Phoenix City Council to vote on $16.5M funding for new UA bioscience facility

The University of Arizona is looking to secure $16.5 million in funding from Phoenix and a downtown lease for its latest biomedical center.

If approved, UA’s upcoming Center for Advanced Molecular and Immunological Therapies, or CAMI, would start development by the end of this year on a plot off of Seventh Street next to UA’s Medical School. Phoenix City Council vote Wednesday on the agreement.

Leaders for the new center have promised advancements in medicine "with an entrepreneurial spirit." Researchers will tackle autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases and cancer in hopes of coming up with first-of-its-kind treatments. Michael Dake, senior vice president for the University of Arizona Health Sciences, said having high-quality research centers will also return on the investment for the city.

"The whole city rises economically," he said in a TEDx interview in April.

The area, currently a parking lot, is one of the last spots left for development in that section of the city’s Bioscience Core. The new facility would employ around 500 people at a variety of labs and research facilities, including a national biomedical research hub. The deal would also pave the way for the university to acquire the property from the city after the lease ends, as is common for university agreements.

To help finance the project, the city would not charge the university rent, which would run at $1.85 per square foot. In addition, the city would add $1.5 million already budgeted and another $1.5 million per year for a decade starting in 2029. The construction would be 200,00 square feet for the first phase, with a capital investment of $290 million.

Christine Mackay, director of community and economic development, said the agreement is similar to those made with Arizona State University for the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law and Thunderbird School of Global Management.

The plan was unanimously recommended by Phoenix's Economic Development and Housing Subcommittee earlier this month with excitement from council members over new medical research in the city.

“We will all be better served by the success of these efforts,” Councilmember Kevin Robinson said.

Developers want to make the area feel more welcoming after the city received feedback from community members saying they felt the biosciences campus “turned its back” on them. Renderings of the new building show winding sidewalks around the structure with an entrance along Fifth Street. Once construction is finished, CAMI officials hope to make the center a "one-stop-shop" for patients.

Helen Rummel covers higher education for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at hrummel@azcentral.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @helenrummel.

