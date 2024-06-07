Phoenix-area landlords moved to evict thousands of renters in May. What's ahead?

Metro Phoenix evicting filings climbed in May and are expected to keep rising this summer.

Last month, there were 7,101 filings to evict Valley tenants, according to the Maricopa County Justice Courts.

That's up from 6,788 in April but below the monthly record set in January when landlords filed to remove renters 8,025 times.

Evictions typically climb during the summer, which is particularly difficult for renters facing homelessness in the extreme heat.

"If seasonal data stays true this year, we'll see rising evictions through the summer," said Maxine Becker, an attorney and tenant advocate for Phoenix-based Wildfire, a poverty-relief nonprofit.

The average judgment in May was $3,132.29, which is about what it has been hovering around for the past year.

Tenants must pay off judgments when a court rules in favor of a landlord to either stay in the rental or remove the judgment from their credit records.

Judgment costs climbed in 2021-22 as metro Phoenix rents soared 30%. Valley rents have dipped slightly but are still far more than many can afford.

