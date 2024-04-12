Phoenix-area freeways to be closed this weekend as improvement projects resume. What to know

This weekend marks the full resumption of freeway closures for improvement projects in the Valley, after a temporary easing of restrictions last week during the Final Four event.

Notable closures will take place on portions of Interstate 10, Loop 101, Loop 202 and State Route 143, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT advised drivers to factor in extra time for their commutes and consider alternate routes if needed due to the closures. Additionally, the department urged drivers to reduce speed and merge safely when passing through construction zones.

Drivers can visit az511.gov to check roadway conditions in real-time.

Westbound I-10 closed between U.S. 60 and Interstate 17

Details: Westbound I-10 will be closed between U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) and I-17 for construction on the I-10 Broadway Curve. These roadways and ramps in the area will also be closed:

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads

The westbound U.S. 60 ramps to westbound I-10

The westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue

Northbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) between Broadway Road and University Drive

When: 10 p.m. Friday, April 12, to 4 a.m. Monday, April 15.

Alternate routes: Drivers traveling to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on westbound I-10 may exit the closure to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound U.S. 60 before switching to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and then westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

Drivers aiming to reach I-10 may do so through the Mini Stack interchange between the interstate and State Route 51 or by using westbound and northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) before switching to I-10 near 59th Street in the West Valley.

Southbound Loop 101 closed between Warner Road and Loop 202

Details: Southbound Loop 101 will be closed between Warner Road and Loop 202 in Chandler due to pavement improvements.

The southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Baseline, Guadalupe and Elliot roads will also be closed.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, April 12, to 5 a.m. Monday, April 15.

Alternate routes: Drivers on southbound Loop 101 may exit the closure and head to southbound Price Road before switching to the Loop 202 on-ramps south of Frye Road to enter Loop 202. To connect with eastbound Loop 202, drivers may also use southbound Dobson Road, while drivers looking to connect with westbound Loop 202 may use southbound McClintock Drive.

Northbound and westbound Loop 202 closed between U.S. 60 and Loop 101

Details: Northbound and westbound Loop 202 will be closed between U.S. 60 in east Mesa and Loop 101 in Tempe due to pavement sealing work. Crews are aiming to reopen Loop 202 in sections as the project progresses throughout Saturday morning.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, to noon Saturday, April 13.

Alternate routes: Drivers may use westbound U.S. 60 instead.

Eastbound and southbound Loop 202 closed between Loop 101 and U.S. 60

Details: Eastbound and southbound Loop 202 will be closed between Loop 101 and U.S. 60 in Mesa for pavement sealing work. Crews are aiming to reopen Loop 202 in sections as the project progresses throughout Sunday morning.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, to noon Sunday, April 14.

Alternate routes: Drivers may use eastbound U.S. 60 instead.

Southbound Loop 101 right lane closed between Princess Drive and Bell Road

Details: The southbound Loop 101 right lane will be closed between Princess Drive and Bell Road in north Scottsdale for sign work. Drivers on southbound Loop 101 are advised to merge safely between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive to aid drivers using on-ramps.

The southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Princess Drive will be closed.

When: 10 p.m. Friday, April 12, to 5 a.m. Saturday, April 13

32nd Street closed between I-10 and Elwood Street

When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, to 4 a.m. Monday, April 15.

Looking ahead: Northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Shea Boulevard to be closed

Details: Following the weekend, the northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Shea Boulevard will be closed to be reconstructed for a freeway widening project.

When: The closure will last roughly 60 days, beginning at 1 a.m. Monday, April 15.

Alternate routes: Drivers looking to access northbound Loop 101 may use northbound Hayden Road or 92nd Street before switching to Cactus Road.

Madeline Nguyen is a breaking news reporter for The Republic. Reach her at Madeline.Nguyen@gannett.com or 480-619-0285. Follow her on X @madelineynguyen.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix-area freeway closures for weekend include I-10, loops 101, 202